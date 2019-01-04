Slaves' Isaac Holman always takes the opportunity to wear a suit.

The 27-year-old drummer and singer of the punk rock duo has admitted that he loves to ''dress up'', and the 'Cut and Run' hitmaker confessed he ''couldn't wait to get a suit on'' when he started sixth-form.

In an interview with GQ magazine, he said: ''As soon as I had the opportunity to wear a suit I took it, like when I was at sixth form and had to dress smartly, I couldn't wait to get a suit on. I've always loved dressing up.''

Singer and guitarist Laurie Vincent went on to explain that he has only recently developed his on-stage look and has settled in his ''stage style'' of ''all black'' complete with a pair of Doc Martens.

He said: ''I probably only started really considering it in the last couple of years. I used to dress a certain way for the fans but actual stage outfits; it was only a few years ago that I started getting suits made and stuff.

''It's only really recently I've settled into my stage style: all-black, a pair of Dickie's work trousers and a cut-off, sleeveless T-shirt, always a pair of Doc Martens as well.''

The 'Cheer Up London' band have also admitted to not being able to perform unless their clothes have been ironed and always have an ironing board in the dressing room.

Isaac previously said: ''When you play a gig, always, always make sure the venue has an iron. I get really funny about that. If they haven't got one I'll go and buy one.''