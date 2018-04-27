S.J. Clarkson is in talks to direct 'Star Trek 4', which is expected to see James T. Kirk come across his father George Kirk.
S.J. Clarkson is in talks to become the first female 'Star Trek' director.
The 'Toast' filmmaker is being tapped to helm the fourth film in the franchise, with J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber set to produce through Bad Robot Productions, and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg executive producing.
Plot details for the hotly-anticipated movie remain vague, but sources have told Variety that a story could involve Chris Pine's James T. Kirk character coming across his father George Kirk, who was played by Chris Hemsworth in 2016's third movie 'Star Trek Beyond'.
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are said to have written the screenplay for a fourth film, and Zachary Quinto is expected to return.
Earlier this month, Simon Pegg - who has played Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott in the three most recent instalments of the popular sci-fi franchise - appeared to confirm the current 'Star Trek' cast will come together for a fourth movie.
Admitting another film would be ''difficult'' following the death of Anton Yelchin - who played Pavel Checkov and passed away in 2016 aged 27 after he was crushed by his Jeep - he said: ''I know we're doing more.
''I'd love to - I love those guys. It's, of course, difficult because we lost Anton and moving forward without him still feels unimaginable.''
In March, Karl Urban - who plays Doctor McCoy - insisted he was ''confident'' a new movie would start shooting soon.
He said: ''It's really a question for Paramount. But, that being said, I have such a blast working on those 'Star Trek' movies. You know, that cast, we're like family at this point. I'm pretty confident within, hopefully the next year, that we'll be back on the set.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...