Damian Szifron has walked away from directing 'Six Billion Dollar Man', and has cited ''creative differences'' as his justification.
The 'Six Billion Dollar Man' is looking for a new director.
The long-awaited sci-fi movie is scheduled for release next summer, but Warner Bros' plans to make the film have hit a snag, with director Damian Szifron leaving the project over ''creative differences''.
Damian, 42, was also responsible for penning the movie, which will see Mark Wahlberg playing the role of Steve Austin, a pilot whose life is saved by some expensive upgrades.
Despite the last-minute drama, the studio intends to stick to its original timeline, meaning the search is already on to find a replacement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, Mark has recently been outspoken about the movie's industry's gender pay gap, admitting there's ''a long way to go'' before parity is achieved.
The 46-year-old actor was paid $1.5 million to film reshoots for 'All The Money In The World' in 2017, compared to the $1,000 his co-star Michelle Williams was given, after the movie's leading actor Kevin Spacey was replaced amid sexual harassment allegations.
Mark - who donated his fee for the reshoots to the Time's Up movement - subsequently said: ''We want to continue to make sure that everybody feels that we're having equal opportunity and equal pay for everybody.
''If there was a discrepancy in what we were doing in making the movie, we have a long way to go. We need to work together to make sure that everybody gets an equal opportunity out there.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
