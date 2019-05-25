Sir Rod Stewart wants his own movie biopic.

After seeing the success of 'Rocketman', the movie musical based on the life of his old pal and rival Sir Elton John, Rod, 74, has revealed that he wants his own film.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said: ''I haven't seen the Elton John biopic, but I'd love one of me.''

And he admitted the rivalry between the pair is showing no signs of dying out.

Speaking about Elton, 72, Rod said: ''We have been in contact with each other a lot lately, bitching everybody out. We are still competitive. We text back and forth... how many albums I've sold and how many he's sold. I'm winning.''

Elton has previously revealed that he was very ''moved'' by Taron Egerton's portrayal of him in 'Rocketman'.

The music legend was so ''blown away'' by seeing his story told on the big screen he couldn't help but shed a few tears.

Speaking after a screening in Cannes, he said: ''I never thought in my 73rd year that I'd be sitting here in Cannes with my own movie coming out; to be honest with you I was blown away. I cried the first time I saw it and I cried a lot this time.''

And although there are ''dark moments'' in the film - which documents his rise from humble beginnings to the top of the charts in the 1970s - the singer insists it is ''lifted out of the darkness'' by its music.

Elton is ''very proud'' of Taron, 29, for his incredible performance as him on screen and his willingness to sing his hits for the movie.

He said: ''There are some very, very dark moments in the movie but the music lifts it out of the darkness and not only did he have to perform my life he had to sing my life and that's a double whammy.

''When I look at him singing and when I look at him acting, I'm not looking at Taron Egerton, I'm looking at me and so that's what moves me it's like 'This is me here.' I'm very, very proud of this movie, I'm proud of my life, I'm proud of him [Taron].

''I knew Taron could sing and as soon as I met him I felt that there was something special there. When I heard him sing 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' I was flabbergasted. I thought, 'God this so difficult to sing, this is just as good as my version really.' ''