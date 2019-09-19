Sir Rod Stewart says the key to a happy marriage is living apart.

The 74-year-old singer has been married to model Penny Lancaster, 48, since 2007 and admitted that the reason they are still so happy together is because they spend lots of time away from each other.

Rod - who has eight children from a number of relationships including Alastair, 13, and Aiden, seven, with Penny - told Woman's Own magazine: ''Penny and I like our silence. We live in a very big house and we don't bump into each other for hours on end.''

And Rod says he is fitter than ever thanks to an intense workout regime.

He said: ''I work out a lot. I've had a trainer for 30 years and I weigh the same as 12 years ago. I've built an indoor pool and I do a lot of swimming.''

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed he has beaten prostate cancer after a three-year battle.

He was diagnosed with the potentially-deadly disease in February 2016 after a routine check-up, but has beaten prostate cancer because he ''caught it early''.

Speaking at a Prostate Project fundraising event with his with former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood in Surrey, south east England, he said: ''Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

''No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.

''If you're positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face.

''I've worked for two years and I've just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me.''

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker, who has been in remission since July, encouraged other men to get checked out for the disease.

Rod - who has eight kids - said: ''Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done.''

Ronnie, 72 - who has suffered from lung cancer - told him: ''Somebody up there likes us, Rod.''