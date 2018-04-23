Sir Rod Stewart used to have women ''throwing themselves'' at him and he loved to ''show off'' in front of the girls.
The 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?' hitmaker says his and his Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood always attracted a lot of female attention and he loved to ''show off'' in front of the girls.
He said: ''Women literally used to throw themselves at us. It really was, 'Oh not again tonight, Ronnie.' It has changed. I can only speak from my perspective, but as a rock and roll singer, I used to show off with the girls.''
And Rod insists he had always been the gentleman.
He added: ''I would never touch a girl unless she wanted me to. Things have changed. You could get away with a bit more in those days than you can now and things have changed for the good.''
The 73-year-old singer looks back on his younger years with ''admiration''.
Asked what advice he would give himself at 19-years-old in a Q&A session at the British Film Institute, he said: ''I think he did everything right. I think I was very respectful of the audience. There were never any tantrums. What would I teach myself? F*** all. I admire myself. I had a bit of spunk about me. I love that.''
Rod previously praised his dad Bob for his amazing ''work ethic'' and great advice.
Speaking about his childhood, he shared: ''My dad was a hero to me because of his work ethic. He was a very proud Scotsman, too, although he only spent the first 18 years of his life up in Scotland.
''He had to move down south to find work after a brief spell in the merchant navy. He gave me a lot of advice over the years that's stood me in good stead. When he was getting into his late eighties, he said, 'The one thing I didn't want to do was find myself pushing myself out of me chair.'''
