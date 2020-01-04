Sir Rod Stewart has been charged with simple battery after allegedly punching a security guard.

The 74-year-old singer was out with his family at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year's Eve (31.12.19) when the incident allegedly occurred around 11.09pm.

According to a police report, obtained by DailyMail.com, both Rod and his son Sean Stewart, 39, were named in the incident, which occurred when they reportedly tried to gain entry to a private event in the children's area of the hotel.

Hotel security guard Jessie Dixon told police that the group ''began to get loud and cause a scene'' when he asked them to leave.

He added that a man - later identified as Rod Stewart's son, Sean - went nose to nose with him and when he ''put the back of his right hand'' on Sean's chest and asked him to ''back up and create some space,'' Sean allegedly shoved Dixon.

Dixon alleged that Rod then ''stepped toward him and threw a punch, striking [Dixon] in his left ribcage area''.

According to the police report, officers spoke to Rod who said he had been trying to get his younger children into the event.

He told police that after they were denied entry, ''Dixon became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated''.

Two hotel employees signed sworn statements confirming Dixon's version of events and according to DailyMail.com, video footage proved that Sean and Rod were ''the primary aggressors''.

Rod was issued with a notice to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5.

Sir Rod has sons Alistair, 14, and Aiden, eight, with his wife Penny Lancaster. He also has daughter Sarah Streeter, who was given up for adoption by Rod and his teenage girlfriend in the Sixties, Kimberley and Sean with first wife Alana Stewart, Ruby, whose mother is Kelly Emberg, and Renee, and Liam with second spouse Rachel Hunter.