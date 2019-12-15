Sir Rod Stewart has become the oldest male solo artist to have a UK number one album.

The 74-year-old singer has seen his latest album, 'You're In My Heart', storm to the top of the charts, and in doing so, Rod has entered the record books, taking the accolade from American singer Paul Simon.

The Official Charts Company has confirmed that Rod has broken the previous mark by three months.

However, he remains some way off the overall record, which is currently held by Dame Vera Lynn, who achieved a number one in 2014, when she was 97.

Reflecting on his success, Rod - who beat off stiff competition for the number one spot from the likes of Robbie Williams and The Who - said: ''A new government and a new number one for Sir Rod. Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted.

''Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!''

Meanwhile, Rod previously confessed that some of his music has become dated in light of the #MeToo movement.

The rock legend admitted that he now considers some of his tracks to be inappropriate - but he also explained that ''everything was different'' when he began as a musician.

Asked whether some of his most famous tracks would be considered inappropriate in the modern day, Rod said: ''Oh absolutely, I couldn't write a song like 'Tonight's The Night' now even if I wanted to.

''But you know 'Hot Legs' is even worse - everything was different then, the clothes, the attitude, even the recording.''