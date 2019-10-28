Sir James MacMillan, Gary Carpenter and Charlotte Harding have all received a double nomination in the Ivors Composer Awards nominations.
The prestigious awards honour the best new works by UK contemporary composers in classical, jazz and sound art, with 33 individual works nominated across 11 categories, including Orchestra, Solo or Duo, Sound Art, Chamber Ensemble and Amateur or Young Performers.
The Ivors Academy Chair, Crispin Hunt, said: ''We're incredibly excited to honour a wide range of phenomenal talent, all of whom have demonstrated the highest quality of composition craft in their fields, engaging with and challenging the world around them.''
The works reflect on an array of themes and as well as Gary, James and Charlotte's - who is a first-time nominee - double nomination, Michael J McEvoy's 'Mass in Troubled Time' responds to the #MeToo movement, and Emily Peasgood's 'Never Again' commemorates the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.
Andrea C. Martin, PRS for Music CEO, added: ''I am delighted that we are once again supporting The Ivors Composer Awards, celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of our contemporary composer community.''
The Ivors Composer Awards 2019 Nominees
Solo or Duo:
Invisible Cities by Charlotte Bray
Keyboard Engine by Sir Harrison Birtwistle
Partials by Barnaby Martin
Small Chamber:
Leafleoht by James Weeks
Meeting the Universe Halfway by Matthew Sergeant
String Quartet No.3 'Hana no hanataba' by Julian Anderson
Chamber Ensemble:
Flute Concerto by Dai Fujikura
Mondrian by Gary Carpenter
Sapiens by Mark Bowden
Jazz Composittion for Small Ensemble:
Mother Medusae by Michael J McEvoy
Quadriga in 5 by Simon Thacker
There is a Crack in Everything by Alison Rayner
Jazz Composition for Large Ensemble:
Jumping In by Laura Jurd
On Marsden Moor by Jonny Mansfield
This Much I Know Is True by Mark Lockheart
Choral:
Mass in Troubled Times by John Pickard
O Virgo Prudentissima by Sir James MacMillan
Pocket Universe by Geoff Hannan
Orchestral:
The Book of Miracles (Trombone Concerto) by Gavin Higgins
Uncoiling the River by Kenneth Hesketh
Woven Space by Helen Grime
Stage Works:
Cave by Tansy Davies
Harriet ('Scenes in the life of Harriet Tubman') by Hilda Paredes
Them by Charlotte Harding
Sound Art:
Aeons: A Sound Walk for Newcastle by Martin Green
Aurora by James Hamilton
Regretfully Yours, Ongoing by Neil Luck
Community or Educational Project:
All the Hills and Vales Along by Sir James MacMillan
Convo by Charlotte Harding
Never Again by Emily Peasgood
Amateur or Young Performers:
Agreed by Howard Moody
Ghost Songs by Gary Carpenter
The Salamander and the Moonraker by Edward Gregson
