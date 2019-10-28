Sir James MacMillan, Gary Carpenter and Charlotte Harding have all received a double nomination in the Ivors Composer Awards nominations.

The prestigious awards honour the best new works by UK contemporary composers in classical, jazz and sound art, with 33 individual works nominated across 11 categories, including Orchestra, Solo or Duo, Sound Art, Chamber Ensemble and Amateur or Young Performers.

The Ivors Academy Chair, Crispin Hunt, said: ''We're incredibly excited to honour a wide range of phenomenal talent, all of whom have demonstrated the highest quality of composition craft in their fields, engaging with and challenging the world around them.''

The works reflect on an array of themes and as well as Gary, James and Charlotte's - who is a first-time nominee - double nomination, Michael J McEvoy's 'Mass in Troubled Time' responds to the #MeToo movement, and Emily Peasgood's 'Never Again' commemorates the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

Andrea C. Martin, PRS for Music CEO, added: ''I am delighted that we are once again supporting The Ivors Composer Awards, celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of our contemporary composer community.''

The Ivors Composer Awards 2019 Nominees

Solo or Duo:

Invisible Cities by Charlotte Bray

Keyboard Engine by Sir Harrison Birtwistle

Partials by Barnaby Martin

Small Chamber:

Leafleoht by James Weeks

Meeting the Universe Halfway by Matthew Sergeant

String Quartet No.3 'Hana no hanataba' by Julian Anderson

Chamber Ensemble:

Flute Concerto by Dai Fujikura

Mondrian by Gary Carpenter

Sapiens by Mark Bowden

Jazz Composittion for Small Ensemble:

Mother Medusae by Michael J McEvoy

Quadriga in 5 by Simon Thacker

There is a Crack in Everything by Alison Rayner

Jazz Composition for Large Ensemble:

Jumping In by Laura Jurd

On Marsden Moor by Jonny Mansfield

This Much I Know Is True by Mark Lockheart

Choral:

Mass in Troubled Times by John Pickard

O Virgo Prudentissima by Sir James MacMillan

Pocket Universe by Geoff Hannan

Orchestral:

The Book of Miracles (Trombone Concerto) by Gavin Higgins

Uncoiling the River by Kenneth Hesketh

Woven Space by Helen Grime

Stage Works:

Cave by Tansy Davies

Harriet ('Scenes in the life of Harriet Tubman') by Hilda Paredes

Them by Charlotte Harding

Sound Art:

Aeons: A Sound Walk for Newcastle by Martin Green

Aurora by James Hamilton

Regretfully Yours, Ongoing by Neil Luck

Community or Educational Project:

All the Hills and Vales Along by Sir James MacMillan

Convo by Charlotte Harding

Never Again by Emily Peasgood

Amateur or Young Performers:

Agreed by Howard Moody

Ghost Songs by Gary Carpenter

The Salamander and the Moonraker by Edward Gregson