Sir Cliff Richard will headline Greenwich Music Time in 2019.

The 78-year-old is overjoyed to be playing on the bill at the Old Royal Naval College on Monday 1 July, and he said it is sure to be a ''particularly special'' evening because of the venue.

Sir Cliff - who is the first name to be announced for next year's event gushed: ''I'm so delighted to be coming back to Greenwich Music Time next year.

''Performing once again in such a unique location will be particularly special. Live shows are the best part of being an artist.

''I can connect with my incredible fans directly and thank them for all of their endless love and support.''

The 'Summer Holiday' singer - who has had a successful career spanning 60 years and has sold more than 250 million records worldwide - gained 5-star reviews and praise for his engaging performance last year which the Telegraph labelled ''a joyous affirmation of pop's power to charm, uplift and console''.

The upcoming show is set to be even bigger, and will feature tracks from his upcoming album 'Rise Up' - which is released 23 November - as well as some of his most popular tunes.

His new record marks his first LP comprised of entirely new material in 14 years.

Peter Taylor, director and concert promoter at Cuffe & Taylor, said: ''We are so excited to welcome Sir Cliff back to Greenwich.

''This show is going to be very special, there is no one quite like Cliff. Fans are in for a treat and we are over the moon to have him as our first announcement for the 2019 bill.''

Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Il Divo, The jacksons, Seal, Joe Bonamassa, 10CC have all performed as part of The Greenwhich Music Time series of concerts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Sunday 18 November and are available at greenwichmusictime.co.uk.