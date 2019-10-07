Sir Billy Connolly cannot share a bed with his wife because of his Parkinson's.

The 76-year-old presenter and comedian says he ''sleeps like a wild animal'' because of the condition and can no longer stay in the same bed as his spouse Pamela.

He said: ''I sleep like a wild animal. Laughing and singing or having fights. Pamela has to sleep in another bed. So far, she has never tutted. And she's a rather attractive nurse.''

And the 'Billy Connolly's Great American Trail' star admits he has both ''good days and bad days'' as he battles the condition, which causes parts of the brain to become damaged.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he added: ''One day my hearing went, then my balance went, my sight got worse. It feels as if everything is being taken away, you watch it go.''

Meanwhile, Billy previously confessed his battle with Parkinson's disease has left him ''near the end'' of his life but insists it doesn't ''frighten'' him.

He said: ''My life, it's slipping away and I can feel it and I should. I'm 76, I'm near the end. I'm a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning. But it doesn't frighten me, it's an adventure and it is quite interesting to see myself slipping away.

''As bits slip off and leave me, talents leave and attributes leave. I don't have the balance I used to have, I don't have the energy I used to have. I can't hear the way I used to hear, I can't see as good as I used to. I can't remember the way I used to remember.''