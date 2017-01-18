The songwriter, whose tracks were recorded by Vince Gill, Steve Earle, and others, passed away on Sunday (15Jan17).

Trooper formed The Greg Trooper Band in the 1980s with guitarist Larry Campbell, bassist Greg Shirley, and drummer Walter Thompson and released the records We Won't Dance and Everywhere.

In the 1990s, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded several albums, including Noises in the Hallway, which was produced by E Street Band bass player Garry Tallent, and Popular Demons.

He released his final album, Live at the Rock Room, in 2015.