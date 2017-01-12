The former Danny Wilson star is a late Oscars favourite for a surprise nomination in the highly competitive Best Original Song category for his Sing Street tune Drive It Like You Stole It, and he's getting a lot of support from stars like Jay Z, Amy Schumer, Bono, and Mark Ronson.

But one taxi driving fan really made the star's day recently, while he was in Hollywood for the Golden Globes.

"I got a Lyft (taxi) back to my Airbnb (rental home) and my driver asked, 'Are you Irish?' I told him, 'No, Scottish, but I wrote the songs for an Irish movie called Sing Street. He screamed, 'I love that movie! The soundtrack is amazing!'

"Before I knew what was happening, he was singing Drive It Like You Stole It at the top of his lungs. He wasn't half bad either!

"We sang a medley of Sing Street songs all the way back to my place. Slightly surreal, totally wonderful, utterly L.A. and a taxi ride I won't ever forget."

If Drive It Like You Stole It scores an Oscar nod later this month (Jan16), the song will most likely be up against Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul's Golden Globe-winning City of Stars from La La Land and Justin Timberlake's Trolls tune Can't Stop the Feeling!.