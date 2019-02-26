Simon Mayo says he left BBC Radio 2 because his classical station is a more ''thrilling way'' to spend his next few years.

The 60-year-old DJ left his Radio 2 Drivetime Show with Jo Whiley last year amidst claims he was unhappy that he had been forced to work with a co-host.

At the time he claimed he would be filling his time focusing on his novel writing career, however, Simon was recently announced to be hosting a mid-morning classical show on brand new station Scala Radio when it launches on March 4.

Simon has dismissed any suggestion that he was pushed out of Radio 2 of that Jo was the reason he left the station insisting that despite some ''awkwardness to start with'' they ended on a ''point of strength''.

In an interview with The I Paper, he said: ''It was written that my show with Jo was a disaster whether that was true or no. But thousands of listeners did not desert the show. We finished on a point of strength with 6.2 million listeners. We weren't taken off air we weren't taken off air. I left.

''There certainly was some awkwardness to start with which was probably entirely my fault, but the show was a hit.

''Radio 2 wanted me to stay but I just thought Scala Radio would be a more thrilling way to spend the next few years on air.''

Simon promises that his new show will provide ''classical music for modern life'' six-days a week and the presenter says he feels listeners will be surprised at how ''accessible'' his new station will be.

He said: ''The exciting thing is to be at the start of something new. I've never had the chance to do that before. I think a lot of people will be surprised at how accessible classical can be.''