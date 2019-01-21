Simon Mayo is to lead the presenting line-up for a new classical music radio station.

The 60-year-old DJ - who left his BBC Radio 2 drivetime show after eight years shortly before Christmas - will host a mid-morning programme on Scala Radio, which will launch on 4 March, and his segment will boast celebrity interviews, listener interaction and a classical version of his popular 'Confessions' feature from his former stint on the airwaves.

Simon vowed the station, which is owned by Bauer Media, will be different to its rivals such as Classic FM and BBC Radio 3.

He said: ''There are hundreds of radio stations playing rock and pop, and only two classical music stations up until now.

''We're different because we're going all out to entertain, laugh with the listeners, and have a good time. Some of it will be familiar, some new and exciting but all timeless, beautiful and all absolutely relevant to today.''

Simon - who co-hosted drivetime with Jo Whiley for the last seven months of his run - will continue to co-present his BBC Radio 5 Live's Friday film show with Mark Kermode, and his fellow presenter has also landed a slot on Scala Radio, in which he will play film scores.

DJs Goldie and William Orbit will both front series for the new station, while Angellica Bell and Chris Rogers have been given weekend slots, while DJs Goldie and William Orbit will front their own series.

Other presenters on the new stations will include Charles Nove, Mark Forrest, Sam Hughes and Jamie Crick.

Simon previously suggested he was leaving BBC Radio 2 to focus on his writing career.

Announcing his departure, he previously said: ''So. A few things to say. Very sadly, I have decided to move on from Radio 2. Sad to leave the show, sad to leave Jo, sad to leave Wogan House (I thought I'd be dragged out aged 120). But circumstances change...

''Juggling my writing and radio has become increasingly tricky (a nice problem to have). I've just signed a new two-book deal with the nice folk at Transworld and they'll be expecting something half decent before too long.

''On top of that my Itch books are about to be filmed for television in Australia and the work turning Mad Blood Stirring into a movie continues apace.''