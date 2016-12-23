Simon Cowell wants to sign Camila Cabello to a solo deal.

The 57-year-old music mogul is eager to extend his professional relationship with the 19-year-old singer, who recently walked away from Fifth Harmony, who are signed to Simon's Syco Music label, according to The Sun Online.

Camila released her debut solo single, 'Bad Things', alongside hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly in October, which led to suggestions that she considering leaving the girl group.

Meanwhile, her former bandmates - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - have already confirmed their intention to continue as a four-piece group.

In a recently released statement, the group said: ''After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.

''You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you've supported us, you've rejoiced and cried with us, you've grown with us, and with your love and support, we will continue on.

''That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. (sic)''

But the group also said Camila ''refused'' to attend meetings about her future.

In a statement posted on their Instagram account, the 'Worth It' hitmakers wrote: ''Over the past several months, we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila. We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time, given the success of this past year that we'd all worked so hard for.

''We called for group meetings which she refused, we asked LA Reid and the label to step in and try to set meetings, which again, she refused. We even went as far as group counseling which she did not show up to. So no, after months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded.

''We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual. (sic)''