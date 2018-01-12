Sigrid has been crowned the winner of the BBC Music Sound Of 2018.

The Norwegian singer became prominent after the release of the single 'Don't Kill My Vibe' last year, and the 21-year-old star feels ''honoured'' to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jessie J, Ellie Goulding and Adele who previously picked up the prestigious poll.

Sigrid said: ''It's a lot to take in to have won something as prestigious as BBC Music Sound Of. I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I'm just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together. I'm from a small town called Ålesund in Norway.

''I'm still 21 and it's quite crazy to get this recognition. I'm very excited about the year ahead and sharing new music with everyone. I want to thank the panel for voting and the team involved in BBC Music Sound Of 2018.''

American R&B star Khalid came fourth, whilst singer-songwriter Rex Orange County was 2018's runner up.

Sigrid also beat off stiff competition from the likes of IAMDDB and Pale Waves.

Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, who announced the order of winners all this week on Clara Amfo's Radio 1 show, commented: ''Sigrid is one of those really special artists making quality, exciting and feisty - yet fragile - pop songs that are an absolute pleasure to play on the radio. Sigrid is an incredibly talented performer and songwriter and so very deserving of the Sound Of 2018 crown. I'm really looking forward to watching her rise.''

Last year, 'Durt' singer Ray BLK became the first unsigned artist to top the list.