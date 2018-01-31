Sigrid can count Dame Helen Mirren as a fan.

The rising Norwegian star has revealed the 72-year-old screen legend told her she was loves her music when they met on TV's 'The Graham Norton Show' recently.

Sigrid - whose full name is Sigrid Solbakk Raabe revealed: ''I talked to her backstage and she is very, very cool. She liked my music, apparently she had listened to me before.

''It was really nice to meet her and hang out.''

Sigrid - this year's BBC Music Sound of 2017 poll winner - has also revealed that after topping the charts with her latest single 'Strangers', she has set her sights on recording a song for the next 'Eurovision Song Contest' hopeful from her country.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I don't think I would participate in 'Eurovision', but I would love to write a song for it.

''I don't think I would do well in 'Eurovision' because I don't think jeans and a T-shirt is a thing, you have to wear sequins and a costume.

''But it would have to be for Norway, obviously. Do it for my country.

''It would be so fun - I want to go to the final. I'm going to make it happen.''

Sigrid became prominent after the release of the single 'Don't Kill My Vibe' last year, and was ''honoured'' to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jessie J, Ellie Goulding and Adele who previously won the prestigious BBC poll.

Sigrid said previously: ''It's a lot to take in to have won something as prestigious as BBC Music Sound Of. I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I'm just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together. I'm from a small town called Ålesund in Norway.

''I'm still 21 and it's quite crazy to get this recognition. I'm very excited about the year ahead and sharing new music with everyone. I want to thank the panel for voting and the team involved in BBC Music Sound Of 2018.''