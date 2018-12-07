Sigrid will release her long-awaited debut solo album 'Sucker Punch' on March 1.

The Norwegian singer/songwriter took to Twitter to share her exciting news with her fans and admitted her younger self would be ''incredibly proud''.

She wrote: ''so i have some news. my debut album Sucker Punch is coming out March 1st next year! the mini version of me by the piano growing up would be so incredibly proud. YES YES YES. can't wait for you to hear it! you can pre-order now https://sigrid.lnk.to/Pre-orderTW (sic)''

The 22-year-old star says the record reflects her authentic self.

She said: ''I figured out early on that it's gonna be difficult for me to try and be anything other than who I am.

''I always said if I'm gonna do this it's easiest to be myself and look like myself, where I can recognise myself.''

A full track-listing for the record - which will be released via Island Records - is yet to be unveiled, but it will include the album title track.

The 'Strangers' singer became prominent after the release of the hit single 'Don't Kill My Vibe' in 2017, and was ''honoured'' to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jessie J, Ellie Goulding and Adele this year, when she topped the prestigious BBC Sound Of poll.

Sigrid said at the time of the honour: ''It's a lot to take in to have won something as prestigious as BBC Music Sound Of. I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I'm just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together. I'm from a small town called Ålesund in Norway.

''I'm still 21 and it's quite crazy to get this recognition. I'm very excited about the year ahead and sharing new music with everyone. I want to thank the panel for voting and the team involved in BBC Music Sound Of 2018.''

Meanwhile, Sigrid - who supports George Ezra on his 2019 tour - was recently announced as one of the performers for the 'Top of the Pops' Christmas special, which will air on BBC One on Christmas Day (25.12.18).

'Shotgun' hitmaker George, Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit are also on the bill.