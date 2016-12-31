Sigala wants to work with Chris Martin.

The 'Easy Love' hitmaker thinks the Coldplay frontman is an ''amazing'' songwriter but is too nervous to approach him about a potential collaboration because he thinks he'd get turned down.

He said: ''I'd love to work with Chris Martin from Coldplay, I am a big Coldplay fan. I think the song writing is so amazing. I haven't [approached] him at all, I kind of assumed he wouldn't want to work with me, so I haven't even bothered. ''

The 24-year-old producer has previously worked with the likes of Craig David, John Newman and Nile Rodgers but admits it isn't always easy to get people into the studio with him because of the complexity of juggling schedules.

He said: ''It's difficult because everyone has their own schedule and if they have a track or an album, something they're releasing, you have to work around whatever their schedule is and mine as well, so it is quite difficult to get somebody to work with that everything lines up.

''I have had several songs where I've had things vocalled by people, I've been like 'Oh yeah that's amazing', but it doesn't work out because they've got a song coming out or something like that.''

And despite working with big stars who have different approaches to the recording process, Sigala - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - insists there's never any rows in the studio.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I am fairly chilled, everyone likes different music or the way things are done; everyone has a different way of doing it, you kind of just have to come to a compromise everyone is happy with. So you have to be a bit flexible. Everyone's been pretty chilled out. ''