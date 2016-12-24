Sigala used to take part in a ''family music festival'' every Christmas.

The 24-year-old DJ - who is also known as Bruce Fielder - has never spent the festive season away from his loved ones, and when he was younger, a high point of the period was always a musical celebration that everyone took part in.

Discussing his plans for the festive season, the 'Easy Love' hitmaker said: ''I am in Norfolk with my family [this year], that is where I grew up.

''So I haven't spent a Christmas away from Norfolk, I am heading back home. Never, never. It's quite nice because I live in London, obviously, so it's a good change of scenery, it's nice and chilled, and obviously good to see the family as well.

''We used to put on, well, my parents used to put on a family music festival. Everyone would learn a song because my family was always like not massively musical but everyone would play a little bit of something. So we would all go up and my granddad would be on the harmonica, and I would have all my cousins round and everyone would play a little bit, so we would do a little performance.''

However, the record producer has revealed he is gutted his family have stopped the annual ritual.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We haven't done it for a few years, it's a shame.''

And the musician joked that if he pitched it to his parents this year, he would be rejected.

When asked if he will bring back the family tradition this year, he quipped: ''I don't know if I'll make the cut [this year].''