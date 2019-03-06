Sian Gabbidon doesn't like the term ''plus-sized''.

'The Apprentice' winner - who launched her Sian Marie SS19 swimwear collection on Tuesday night (05.03.19) with a star-studded party at restaurant Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex, England - prefers to refer to plus-sized models as ''curvy'' and wants everyone who wears her line to ''feel confident regardless of their size''.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: ''For the shoot that we did for this range, we had - I don't like to say plus size, she's a curvy girl - we shot a curvy girl in a few pieces.

''Because, you know, it's very important with the swimwear especially that for the person buying it to see it on a body similar to theirs just so they get a feel of how it looks.

''I think we'll move forward [with their size range] but in this day and age everybody is beautiful in their own way and especially with swimwear I want people to feel confident to wear this swimwear regardless of their size.

''I think if you've got confidence you could rock whatever you want but it's definitely something we're big on and in the ranges we've got coming up its pretty special it's got some really, really nice pieces in there for all body shapes.''

The 26-year-old designer added that although her range - which is being backed by businessman Alan Sugar following her 2018 'Apprentice' win - is currently available from sizes 6-16, the brand will be looking at the best way to ''move forward'' in the near future.

She added: ''The new range is available from sizes 6-16 and then moving forward we'll be looking at whether we change that, how we change it. We do offer some pieces that are made for order so we can be more helpful with sizing and things like that as well.''

