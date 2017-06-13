'Deadpool 2' has added Shiori Kutsuna to the cast.

The 24-year-old actress is to star alongside Ryan Reynolds who is reprising his role as the wise-cracking anti-hero in sequel to the 2016 box office hit.

Kutsuna - who starred in Lee Sang-il's 2013 remake of Clint Eastwood's 'Unforgiven' - has been cast in an as-yet unknown role, but her character is believed to be key to the action flick's plot.

'The Strain' star Jack Kesy recently joined the project as a main villain, believed to be Black Tom, an Irish mutant who wreaked havoc in the 'X-Men' comics as he had the ability to manipulate energy through plants and nature.

Josh Brolin is also on board the project and has been cast as Cable, whilst Stefan Kapacic will reprise his role as Colossus and Brianna Hildebrand returns as teenage psychic Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Morena Baccarin will also return as Deadpool's love interest Vanessa Carlysle, and Leslie Uggams will reprise her role as Blind Al.

When the 73-year-old actress was previously asked if she has a role in the second instalment, Leslie simply replied: ''Definitely.''

Also recently cast for 'Deadpool 2' is 'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz, who will play the role of Domino, a mutant who has developed telekinetic powers.

David Leitch will direct the upcoming film in replace of Tim Miller who helmed the first movie from a script penned by the returning Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

'Deadpool 2' is scheduled to be released on June 1 next year.

Kutsuna will soon be seen in comedy 'Oh Lucy!' alongside Josh Hartnett and a few months ago she wrapped shooting on crime drama 'The Outsider', which also stars Jared Leto.