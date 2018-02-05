Sheila E spoke to Justin Timberlake ahead of his Super Bowl performance and warned him against using a hologram of the late Prince.
Sheila E warned Justin Timberlake against using a hologram of the late Prince.
The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker made an appearance via a video projection during Justin's half-time show at the Super Bowl on Sunday (05.02.18) rather than a hologram, which was the original plan, as the singer thought holograms were ''demonic'', according to his ex Sheila E.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I just said no. I just felt that it was too soon. The hologram was weird, and Prince did tell me [to] make sure nobody ever does a hologram of me. 'If you're still here, make sure nobody does a hologram.' He thought it was very demonic and that's his spiritual beliefs. Justin reached out to me last night and we had a good conversation, and then I assured the fans that there is no hologram.''
Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted he had a ''moment'' performing with Prince at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota - Prince's hometown.
He said: ''It's a moment for me, if I'm being quite honest, because he's always been the pinnacle of musicianship for me. And when we decided that [we were going to do a tribute], like the serendipity and the synergy that we would be Minneapolis, and that he's such a special thing here aside from what he is all over the world. I just felt like I wanted to do something for this city and something for him that would just be the ultimate homage to what I consider the G.O.A.T. of musicians.
''You have to understand, we got the actual vocal stems from 'I Would Die 4 U' - the actual recording - and then we got the uncut version of it and 'Purple Rain' and some way by the grace of Prince looking down on us, it synced up. It was like this crazy, serendipitous moment. I wanted to use that opportunity to do something special for this city but also my favourite musician of all time.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...