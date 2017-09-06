A 'Sheena: Queen of the Jungle' film is in the works.

Following the success of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman portrayal, Millennium Films is searching for the next big female star to take on the iconic role of the fictional US comic book star.

According to Deadline, movie bosses are hoping to begin production in summer 2018.

The jungle girl was the first female comic book character to have her own title, preceding 'Wonder Woman'.

Sheena is an oprhan who speaks to animals and grew up in the jungle, and had to learn how to fight with makeshift weapons, such as bows and spears.

It is not yet known who is in the frame to appear as the main character.

Tanya Roberts played the part on the big screen in 1984 movie 'Sheena', and Irish McCalla took on the role in a 26-episode TV series from 1955 to 1956.

Princess Elizabeth of Toro, Ted Wass and Donovan Scott also appeared in 'Sheena', but the film was not well critically received and was nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture and Worst Actress for Roberts.

The motion picture was directed by John Guillermin - who helmed 1978 movie 'Death on the Nile' - and produced by Paul Aratow.

Gadot is well known to Millennium as she starred in their 2016 crime thriller 'Criminal' alongside the likes of Gary Oldman, Kevin Costner and Alice Eve.