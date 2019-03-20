David F. Sandberg and Peter Safran - the director and producer of 'Shazam!' would both be up for making a sequel to the upcoming DCEU film.
A 'Shazam!' sequel could be in the works.
David F. Sandberg and Peter Safran - the respective director and producer of the latest DC Extended Universe film - have confirmed they want to continue the story of Zachary Levi's Billy Batson after his upcoming origin story which will be released on April 5.
During an interview with ComicBook.com, the pair were asked whether they were ready to take on a sequel to 'Shazam!' to which Safran quickly replied: ''Absolutely!''
Sandberg then enthused: ''Let's do it!''
The forthcoming superhero movie will follow 14-year-old Billy who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting the word - an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury - and he has to use his powers to defeat the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
Zachary, 38, previously revealed he wants to join the DCEU's Justice League team, which features Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Superman and the Flash.
He said: ''I hope I get to be part of the Justice League. At San Diego, Jason Momoa [Aquaman] quite literally took me under his wing, put his arm around me and was like, 'Welcome to the family.' ''
Although Levi is keen to expand his role within the DCEU, he has previously already starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fandral - one of the Warriors Three - in 'Thor: The Dark World'.
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Slow Club's Rebecca Taylor, under her new moniker Self Esteem, began her latest tour at Ramsgate Music Hall.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...
Marvel's Thunder God, Thor returns in the latest superhero blockbuster, Thor: The Dark World (sequel...
Following the dramatic events of 'Thor' and 'The Avengers' which saw Thor battling not only...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...