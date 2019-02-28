Shayna Taylor ''wanted more'' out of her ''three year relationship'' to Ryan Seacrest but he ''wasn't ready'' for marriage.

It was announced on Wednesday (27.02.19) that the 26-year-old model and 44-year-old presenter's relationship was over and now a source close to Shayna has revealed she was ready to take the ''natural next step'' and tie the knot with Ryan but he was not prepared to make that commitment.

The source told PEOPLE: ''After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship. It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet.''

Shayna and Ryan are still on good terms despite the break-up and still care for one another.

A second source added: ''Ryan and Shayna have always cared deeply about each other and had and have a wonderful relationship. But it got to a point where it made more sense to break up. It had just run its course. But they are still very close.''

The pair first met in 2013 through friends and after they began dating they split before rekindling their romance in 2014.

Ahead of this break-up it had been speculated that Ryan was planning to pop the question to Shayna who has made a number of appearances on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' in recent months, and was often spoken about by her former man on the show.

The couple moved in to Ryan's Manhattan pad together in 2017 and previously spoke of their transition to the city and claimed that every night was ''date night''.

Ryan said: ''We're new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City.''

Shayna added: ''Every night is date night.''