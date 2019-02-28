Shayna Taylor ''wanted more out of three year relationship'' to Ryan Seacrest but he ''wasn't ready'' for marriage.
Shayna Taylor ''wanted more'' out of her ''three year relationship'' to Ryan Seacrest but he ''wasn't ready'' for marriage.
It was announced on Wednesday (27.02.19) that the 26-year-old model and 44-year-old presenter's relationship was over and now a source close to Shayna has revealed she was ready to take the ''natural next step'' and tie the knot with Ryan but he was not prepared to make that commitment.
The source told PEOPLE: ''After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship. It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet.''
Shayna and Ryan are still on good terms despite the break-up and still care for one another.
A second source added: ''Ryan and Shayna have always cared deeply about each other and had and have a wonderful relationship. But it got to a point where it made more sense to break up. It had just run its course. But they are still very close.''
The pair first met in 2013 through friends and after they began dating they split before rekindling their romance in 2014.
Ahead of this break-up it had been speculated that Ryan was planning to pop the question to Shayna who has made a number of appearances on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' in recent months, and was often spoken about by her former man on the show.
The couple moved in to Ryan's Manhattan pad together in 2017 and previously spoke of their transition to the city and claimed that every night was ''date night''.
Ryan said: ''We're new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City.''
Shayna added: ''Every night is date night.''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...