Shay Mitchell held her baby shower in a strip club.

Although the 32-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Matte Babel - originally didn't want a baby shower, she decided to go ahead and have one at a performance of 'Magic Mike Live' at the Avalon in Hollywood.

Shay shared her wild night out on her YouTube channel with an episode of her pregnancy diary, 'Almost Ready' and revealed she had changed her mind about the party.

She explained: ''I know I said that I wasn't gonna have a baby shower but a few things changed and I decided I was going to.''

Viewers could see Shay having a wild night out as she received a lap dance on stage at her ''baby bachelorette''.

She was joined by pals including celebrity trainer Nichelle Hines, 'Arrow' actress Elysia Rotaru and Hollywood facialist Shani Darden.

And while Shay was enjoying her night at 'Magic Mike', her partner was texting her to check in on how she was getting on.

Seemingly unaware that she was at a strip show, Matte texted: ''Hey babe how's it going? Do you guys want snacks?''

Meanwhile, things turned serious later in the episode when Shay revealed she was nervous about giving birth.

She told her pals: ''''I'm terrified of giving birth. It's just a lot.''

Meanwhile, the 'Pretty Little Liars' star recently said she and Matte, 38, have already decided on a name for their daughter but are not ready to share it with the world just yet and she praised her partner for all of his support.

She gushed: ''Matte would support me no matter what I want to do. At the end of the day, if he's having fun with it, we're both having fun with it. He's the best partner I could ever ask for.''

Shay is due to give birth in October, but the couple are actually hoping their baby comes a little earlier, as Matte wants his daughter to be born under the Libra star sign, which runs from September 23 to October 23.

In a YouTube video last month, Shay said: ''Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra.''

And Matte confirmed: ''Yeah, I want her to be a Libra. Because then, while I'm outnumbered by gender, we're similar in terms of personalities.''