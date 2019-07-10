Shay Mitchell's feet have ballooned to double the size.

The 32-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with long-term boyfriend Matte Babel - took to her Instagram account to ask for advice after her trotters became puffy after wearing high heels during a shoot in a club while in Spain.

As she videoed her swollen ankles, Shay said: ''Okay, so either Alana tied up my shoes too tight or I've just become a member of the swollen foot crew.''

The brunette beauty then left a poll asking her followers to share whether they think her puffy feet are due to the common pregnancy symptom - in which the body starts to retain more fluid - or whether her stylist did her shoes up too tight.

She said with a giggle: ''Oh my God.''

Shay has just announced that she and Matte are having a baby girl after a bizarre gender reveal involving Pink and Blue Power Rangers.

But the 'Pretty Little Liars' star found it ''hard'' to keep her pregnancy a secret.

She said: ''When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready. This, for me, has been the hardest. It's going to be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore. I didn't want to come out on social media so early on. I'm going to be so happy when this comes out. I can be pregnant, like not suck my stomach in.''

Shay's partner Matte has been left in ''awe'' of the way she's handled her pregnancy with ''strength, vulnerability and grace''.

He added to his Instagram: ''Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you've had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you're going to be an incredible mom ... We're lucky to have you, love you.''