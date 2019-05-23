Slipknot's Shawn Crahan's daughter died from a suspected drugs overdose.

Gabrielle, 22, was pronounced dead over the weekend at a house in Hollywood after paramedics failed to revive her and, although the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed pending toxicology results, sources have told TMZ that there was drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotic use on scene when police arrived.

Just three days before her death, Gabrielle celebrated five months sobriety.

The percussionist and co-founding member of the heavy metal band has announced that Gabrielle's funeral will be held this weekend in Iowa.

He said: ''Firstly: Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts and kindness we have been receiving. While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful. You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.

''Second: There will be a funeral for my daughter Gabrielle on Sunday May 26th.''

Shawn - who is known by his nickname Clown or #6 - announced his daughter's tragic death last week, writing that his heart was broken.

He said: ''It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday - Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown.''