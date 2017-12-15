Shawn 'The Clown' Crahan has hinted Slipknot's next album could be their last.

The 48-year-old musician feels he is at the stage in his life where he has ''done enough work'' and admitted the heavy metal group, who are currently working on their sixth studio album, are ''getting older''.

He said: ''I feel like this could be it for me. We're all getting older. I never like telling anyone like, 'Hey this is it!' Because I don't have to, f**k everyone.

''But like I've said, I've been reflecting and there's a lot of hard things that I could say about friends, brothers ... We're good, but it's a big world. I've done enough work, I've produced and done remixes and art and performed, I've done enough where while I was in it none of it was registered.''

Shawn recently reflected on his life for four months while writing new music, and he feels ''weird things are coming''.

Speaking on 'The Jasta Show' podcast, he added: ''I just spent four months thinking about my life and where I'm at now because I'm at a real honest place of admitting of what I don't want to be.

''A lot of it is bringing all this emotion to art and music. And honestly, this music that we're writing right now is just like the proof of looking inward and being able to put the first foot down and say, 'We're gonna do something for ourselves and write'.

''So we've been writing and this music is coming out ... I feel weird things are coming but it's always like that for the guys like us, we get involved in our records and sky all of the sudden changes.''

In August, Shawn revealed the 'Wait and Bleed' hitmakers - made up of Corey Taylor, Mick Thomson, Jim Root, Craig Jones, Sid Wilson, Chris Fehn, Alessandro Venturella and Jay Weinberg - have 27 ''pieces of work'', but were yet to have completed any tracks.

He said at the time: ''Currently, we have about 27 pieces of work - about seven or eight are completed. They're not completed songs, that's far from the truth.

''That's where people start fighting over Corey Taylor not being there or Jim wanting to do something else. We as artists have demanded that we get together every three or four months and blow our brains out with art. We've been trying to create as much art as possible.''

Slipknot's latest album, '.5: The Gray Chapter' - their first record since the passing of bassist Paul Gray - dropped in 2014, following on from 2008's 'All Hope is Gone'.

The group's self-titled debut album was released in 1999, and they dropped 'Iowa' in 2001 and 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)' in 2004.