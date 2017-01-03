Shane MacGowan has thanked his fans for their support following the death of his mother in a tragic car crash.

The 'Fairytale of New York' hitmaker's girlfriend, Victoria Mary Clarke, has written a touching message on behalf of her partner on her Twitter account, following the devastating news that on New Year's Day (01.01.17), Therese MacGowan, 87, was involved in a fatality near Nenagh in Co Tipperary, Ireland where the vehicle she was driving crashed into a wall just a few kilometres from the family's home in Silvermines.

She wrote: ''Shane McGowan would like to thank you and God bless you to all the people who are offering kind words and condolences. It means a lot ... People are being so overwhelming lovely and kind, it is amazing. Thank you (sic)''

The 59-year-old former Pogues frontman's sad loss came just days after his birthday on Christmas Day (25.12.16) and he previously said his mother always pulled out the stops each year.

He said: ''My ma always made a big effort to make it a special day for me, but it was always more important to me it was Christmas than it was my birthday.''

Therese was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem is to be carried out.

MacGowan - who fronted The Pogues from 1982 until they split in 2014 - lived nearby in Co Tipperary with his parents briefly after he was born in Kent in South East England and grew up near to where his mother lost her life.

MacGowan had previously spoken about how he owes his musical career to his family.

He said: ''I used to learn a song a day from my mother's family. I owe my career entirely to my family and to the way I was brought up.''