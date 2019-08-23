Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have got engaged.

The WWE wrestlers are to tie the knot after Seth, 33, popped the question at a beachfront location, and Becky, 32, admitted it was the ''happiest day of [her] life''.

Confirming the news on Instagram, she wrote: ''Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life [ring emoji] (sic)''

The pro wrestling couple hooked up in February and went public with their romance in April, after initially being friends for a year.

Seth previously confirmed the pair were dating when he shared an Instagram picture of them smooching.

He wrote: ''I guess I'm allowed to post this now.... @beckylynchwwe ? (sic)''

In July, Seth dismissed the idea that just because he and Becky are a couple they should always share WWE storylines.

He said: ''So now we're back being supportive boyfriend and girlfriend for each other.

''I'm looking forward to her match with Natalya at SummerSlam and hopefully, she's looking forward to me beating Brock Lesnar and winning back the Universal title.''

In June, Seth admitted the couple weren't trying too hard to keep their romance a ''secret'', and confirmed they were friends for a year before they started dating.

He said: ''We started dating in February. We didn't really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to concerts and took pictures. We were friends a year beforehand. It's not like we hadn't taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before.

''I think people were like, 'Maybe they're just friends'. We started seeing each other in February and I don't think we let the cat out of the bag until April.

''But weren't taking extreme measures like she was walking around with a moustache. We did what we did and eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge.''