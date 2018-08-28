Jess Hart's make-up artist has revealed how the model achieves her glowing skin.

The 32-year-old former Victoria's Secret model is renowned for her flawless complexion and her make-up artist Sarah Tammer says preparation is the best way to keep skin looking good.

She told Vogue Australia: ''Skin prep is an essential part of the process. I love using a hydrating mask before applying make-up to plump the skin and reduce fine lines, leaving it looking firmer and lifted. Then I'll apply a moisturiser... I'm a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream at the moment. Then I gently press Luma Liquid Light Illuminating Primer into the skin and apply a minimal amount of foundation to the required areas then buff it out with a foundation brush. I love Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow for a flawless natural finish.''

Jess launched her own beauty brand Luma in 2014 and Sarah always uses the brand's Natural Radiance Bronzing Primer to perk up her celebrity clients' skin after a big night out or a long flight.

She told Vogue Australia: ''A multi-tasking tinted primer, like Luma's Natural Radiance Bronzing Primer creates a natural glow whilst covering any unevenness or pigmentation; it's great for covering any blotchiness or dullness from a big night (or day).''

However, while make-up and creams can help accentuate and protect the skin, Sarah believes a smile is one of the best beauty hacks around.

She said: ''Smile... be kind, polite and grateful. A gorgeous, glowing base suits everyone, no matter your face shape, age or hair etc.''