Jess Hart's make-up artist has shared her tips on how to achieve the model's flawless skin.
Jess Hart's make-up artist has revealed how the model achieves her glowing skin.
The 32-year-old former Victoria's Secret model is renowned for her flawless complexion and her make-up artist Sarah Tammer says preparation is the best way to keep skin looking good.
She told Vogue Australia: ''Skin prep is an essential part of the process. I love using a hydrating mask before applying make-up to plump the skin and reduce fine lines, leaving it looking firmer and lifted. Then I'll apply a moisturiser... I'm a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream at the moment. Then I gently press Luma Liquid Light Illuminating Primer into the skin and apply a minimal amount of foundation to the required areas then buff it out with a foundation brush. I love Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow for a flawless natural finish.''
Jess launched her own beauty brand Luma in 2014 and Sarah always uses the brand's Natural Radiance Bronzing Primer to perk up her celebrity clients' skin after a big night out or a long flight.
She told Vogue Australia: ''A multi-tasking tinted primer, like Luma's Natural Radiance Bronzing Primer creates a natural glow whilst covering any unevenness or pigmentation; it's great for covering any blotchiness or dullness from a big night (or day).''
However, while make-up and creams can help accentuate and protect the skin, Sarah believes a smile is one of the best beauty hacks around.
She said: ''Smile... be kind, polite and grateful. A gorgeous, glowing base suits everyone, no matter your face shape, age or hair etc.''
Sometimes actors are not acting.
We pay tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away this week at the age of 76.
'Stage Fright' was released on August 17th, 1970.
We can't wait until the Fall for this gritty historic thriller.
From Robbie Williams to Olly Murs, these musicians are still football mad.
It's a far cry from The Beatles' 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand', but Paul McCartney has unveiled a risque new single entitled 'Fuh You'.
Which of Madonna's many hits do you think is the best?
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...