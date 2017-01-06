The orca whale, who spent 25 years at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida and 35 years in captivity, passed away on Friday (06Jan17).

Born in 1981, he was captured in 1983 off the coast of Reykjavik, Iceland and transferred to Sealand of the Pacific in British Columbia. He arrived at SeaWorld in Orlando in 1992.

Tilikum was involved in the death of three people - a trainer at Sealand of the Pacific in British Columbia, an Orlando SeaWorld trespasser, and his 2010 victim, Dawn Brancheau.

He was a main part of the hard-hitting 2013 documentary Blackfish.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, but park officials reveal he started experiencing a "persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection" last year (16).