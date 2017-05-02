Sean Waltman has been arrested for allegedly possessing ''sizeable quantities'' of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The 44-year-old professional wrestling legend - who was known in the ring as X-Pac - was arrested at Los Angeles International airport on Sunday (30.04.17) after police allegedly found him with the illegal substances upon his person.

Sean was reportedly stopped by US Customs and Border Patrol officers whilst attempting to board a flight to the United Kingdom, and was then turned over to Los Angeles airport police.

Officer Rob Pedregon claimed to the LA Times newspaper that Sean was found in possession of two marijuana joints, 38 capsules of methamphetamine, 56 capsules of THC, and three chocolate bars infused with marijuana.

It was also reported that during the process, officers allegedly discovered an outstanding warrant for Sean relating to a prior arrest for driving under the influence back in 2004.

Sean was released on bail related to the drug charges Sunday evening, and is scheduled to appear in court later this month, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records.

Since the ordeal, Sean has since taken to Twitter to seemingly address the situation, claiming he is ''mentally strong and healthy''.

He wrote on Monday (01.05.17): ''I've had a crazy weekend. I'll get into it on the show Wednesday. Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse. (sic)''

And the wrestling star also made reference to ''yeast-cleanse capsules'' in two separate tweets posted on Tuesday (02.05.17).

He wrote: ''We'll have to wait for the lab results to come back on my yeast-cleanse capsules. In the meantime, I understand ppl's reason for doubt.

''There will also be hair follicle test & polygraph coming. (sic)''

Previously, Sean has been vocal about his past struggles with substance abuse, having once claimed he ''got real bad'' on crystal meth when he first moved to Los Angeles.

He was also famously in a lengthy and tumultuous relationship with fellow wrestler Chyna, who passed away in 2016 after overdosing on alcohol combined with a variety of drugs including diazepam, oxycodone, and temazepam.