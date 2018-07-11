Sean Diddy Combs is fed up that black artists are not being ''invested'' in.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker has fumed about the lack of black executives in the music industry despite ''all the billions of dollars'' they've made.

He told Variety magazine: ''You have these record companies that are making so much money off our culture, our art form, but they're not investing or even believing in us. For all the billions of dollars that these black executives have been able to make them, [there's still hesitation] to put them in the top-level positions. They'll go and they'll recruit cats from overseas. It makes sense to give [executives of color] a chance and embrace the evolution, instead of it being that we can only make it to president, senior VP ... There's no black CEO of a major record company. That's just as bad as the fact that there are no [black] majority owners in the NFL. That's what really motivates me.''

Meanwhile, Diddy previously insisted that America is an inherently racist country.

He explained: ''It all dates back to things people don't want to deal with, which is slavery and a perception people have that we are less than human. We're still at the bottom of the pole after all these years. Even after having a black President. But you know that's really going to stop now. Nobody wants to live like that no more and nobody is going to be allowing their children to get killed. And everybody is going to respect that. Should children get killed? No. No matter what is going on.''