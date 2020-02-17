Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56.

The DJ and producer - best known for his work on Primal Scream's iconic 1991 'Screamadelica' album - died of a pulmonary embolism on Monday morning (17.02.20).

In a statement posted to his record label Rotters Golf Club's official website, his management said: ''We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

''The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

''His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts.''

Weatherall - who also worked with the likes of Happy Mondays and New Order - was one of the most influential DJs in the acid house movement during the 1980s, and went onto form Boy's Own Recordings and production group Bocca Juniors.

He previously admitted he needed a certain level of ''arrogance'' to do what he did on 'Screamadelica', as he added samples and loops to Primal Scream's anthemic style to create one of the most beloved almost of the 1990s.

Speaking in 2011, he said: ''Looking back, my arrogance makes me wince, but I would never have had the confidence to do it if I didn't have that kind of attitude.

''In a few months I'd gone from basically bumming around to all of a sudden being part of a proper scene. I was at the centre of the cyclone and loving it.''

He continued to work until his passing, including his 'A Love From Outer Space' club nights and producing for projects like the Asphodells.

Charlatans singer Tim Burgess led the tributes on social media, tweeting: ''Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times.''