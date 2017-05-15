'Scream Queens' has been cancelled after just two seasons.

The anthology horror comedy series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and starring Glee's Lea Michele, 'American Horror Story' regular Emma Roberts and original Hollywood scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis has been cancelled after Ryan says the story was told.

Gary Newman, Fox chairman, told Deadline: ''It is an anthology series and Ryan felt that he told the story over the two seasons, he felt the story was complete. There is no plan to go back and tell more stories.''

The cancellation was rumoured to be expected after Fox executives told reporters that a new season of the show was still up in the air.

Variety report the executives said: ''It's still very much still in consideration for a renewal. The ratings don't tell the whole story; because it's such a young audience, you can't really even see the full picture even in L+3.''

The series followed a group of girls at Kappa Kappa Tau, a sorority house at the fictional Wallace University, who try to survive a serial killer who uses the university's Red Devil mascot as a disguise.

'Scream Queens' only raked in 2.3 million viewers during season two's run and Entertainment Weekly report only 1.0 rating from adults 18 to 49.

The cast also included Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, Niecy Nash, Keke Palmer, John Stamos, Taylor Lautner and Kristie Alley.

'Scream Queens' is not the only programme to be axed by Fox after a number of hit shows including 'Sleepy Hollow' and 'Rosewood' which will not returning in the autumn.

Fox also announced the hit Zooey Deschanel series 'New Girl' will be returning for one final season before it comes to an end.