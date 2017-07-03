Scott Steiner has blasted Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon for ruining WWE's wrestling programming by running the company like ''idiots''.

The 54-year-old grappling legend has a long-running feud with Triple H - which was first sparked by a botched match they had back in 2003 at the 'Royal Rumble' pay-per-view event - and has had few kind words to say about his spouse since he left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2004.

The sportsman is now back working for rival grappling company 'IMPACT Wrestling' and has taken aim at the power couple insisting the way they are booking their main television programmes 'RAW' and 'SmackDown' is a shambles.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz to promote the 'Slammiversary' pay-per-view, Steiner fumed: ''The first change [wrestling] should make is getting rid of Stephanie McMahon and Hunter McMahon, because they're two idiots who are running the whole place up there. It's like, I feel sorry for the wrestlers nowadays. They've got to follow the instructions of these two idiots that clearly don't know what they're doing. They're not watching because the ratings are down, and the reason why I call him Hunter McMahon is because she obviously wears the pants.''

Before his departure from the company in 2004, Steiner had worked for WWE from 1992 to 1995 before enjoying a number of successful years working for now defunct televised wrestling company WCW.

The former world champion doesn't expect to ever get a place in the WWE Hall of Fame and has scoffed at the annual ceremony because once the competitors have been recognised for their efforts in the ring there is no permanent museum.

However, he would accept the honour if he was getting paid to attend the event, because WWE Chairman Vince Mcmahon - Stephanie's dad - is making money from it.

He said: ''I'm not going into the WWE Hall of Fame, because I'm not going somewhere where there's nowhere to go. GPS the WWE Hall of Fame. Where's it at? See, I'm not going somewhere where if I get in trouble or something, I can't call 911. I can't have a beacon call, or call the coast guard. Because, who knows? It could be in Atlantis for all I know. Or it could be in parts unknown. It's a joke. How can you go somewhere that is non-existent? I'd be better off if the WWE Hall of Fame was on the moon ... cancel your reservations if you want to see me, because it's not happening. But if you want me to go in then pay me, because Vince is getting paid for putting on the show.''

Steiner can be seen competing at the annual 'Slammiversary' wrestling event teaming up with Josh Mathews to take on Joseph Parks and Jeremy Borash in a tag team match.

'Slammiversary' can be watched for free and exclusively on Spike UK on Monday July 3 at 9pm.