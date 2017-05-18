Reality star Scott Disick was enjoying a dinner date with Bella Thorne when his former flame Ella Ross showed up at the same restaurant.
The 33-year-old star, who split from his on/off girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, reportedly cancelled plans with his rumoured love interest to sit down with the 19-year-old actress at the Hollywood hotspot Catch - but things took an awkward turn when Ella and her friends subsequently showed up at the same restaurant.
Scott and Ella ''didn't interact'' at all during the evening, according to E! News, which also claimed Scott has been ''hanging out with a few girls'' in recent months, but has kept things ''casual''.
Despite his reputation, Scott is said to have conducted himself like ''a total gentleman'' during his date with Bella.
However, an insider dismissed the idea of Scott and Bella's night out turning into anything more serious.
The source said: ''It was just a fun night out. This isn't going to be some long-term relationship.
''[They] run in the same circles and have met before.''
Scott's secret date with Bella came to light shortly after he admitted to being a ''sex addict''.
The TV star - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with Kourtney - confessed to being addicted to love-making during a conversation with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and his ex.
Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Scott said: ''I'm a sex addict. I'm a f***ed up, horrible sex addict.''
Scott acknowledged his addiction after he brought another woman with him on a family vacation in Costa Rica earlier this year.
Kourtney confronted Scott about the decision, calling his behaviour ''disrespectful''.
She said: ''On a family vacation, don't you think it's inappropriate and disrespectful?
''To me, to your kids and to all my family? There's a level of respect and appropriateness that should just be known, but apparently it's not.''
