Scott Borchetta says he will ''always root'' for Taylor Swift.

Taylor, 30, became embroiled in a feud with her former label boss Borchetta, 57, last year after he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, who gained the rights to all of Taylor's music that had been recorded under the label.

While Taylor has blasted Borchetta for reportedly not giving her an opportunity to buy back her master recordings, he insisted that he has nothing but respect for his former protégé.

Speaking to Billboard, Scott said: ''Of course. I mean, I'm always gonna root for her. She's brilliant and we've had a historic run.

''We've always had a tough skin, so there's a great balance in the universe, great things have happened. Every once in a while, you're gonna get hit, but we're rocking.''

After it was announced that Big Machine Records had been sold to Braun, Taylor took to Tumblr to blast both Scooter and Scott.

She wrote at the time: ''This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.

''When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.''