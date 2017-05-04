The 'Scooby Doo' revival has been delayed by two years.

Warner Bros. Studios announced in 2015 that they were bringing back everyone's favourite mystery solvers in a new animated production but now the film has been delayed for two years after being previously set for a September 2018 release.

Back in 2015, Warner Bros. creative president Greg Silverman said: ''Like countless fans, I have always loved the Hanna-Barbera cast of characters.

''As one of their most famous brand ambassadors, Scooby-Doo will take the lead in re-introducing this pantheon of enduringly popular animated stars on a grand scale with an exciting new movie.''

'Space Jam' director Tony Cervone is on board with the film and was set to be joined by Dax Shepard, denofgeek.com reports.

Cervone has an impressive track record in the sphere of animated movies, with a host of writing and production credits to his name, and is seen by the studio as the ideal candidate to reintroduce one of the genre's biggest stars.

'The Iron Giant' and 'Frankenweenie' producer Allison Abbate is also rumoured to be part of the new movie adaptation of the beloved TV series.

Two previous live-action movies, featuring the likes of Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar, hit the big screen between 2002 and 2004.

And the producers of those films, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, are also involved in the new project.

No further casting has been revealed as of yet about who will voice Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby.

It has also been reported that the studios are looking to bring a new animated 'The Jetsons' movie to the big screen as well.

The new movie has been given a proposed release date of May 15, 2020.