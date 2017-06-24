Scarlett Johannsson's romance with Kevin Yorn has developed ''organically''.

The 32-year-old actress - who is currently embroiled in a divorce with her former partner Romain Dauriac after they split two years ago - is currently dating the entertainment lawyer and it is believed the pair have not had to force their affection for one another as there has ''always'' been an attraction between them.

Speaking about the 'Avengers: Infinity Wars' star's love life to PEOPLE, a source said: ''They've known each other for a very, very long time and they've genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship.

''Romantically, things developed organically. There's always been an attraction there.''

The blonde-haired beauty has even met Kevin's family as she collaborated with his brother Pete Yorn on a single titled 'Break Up' in 2009, whilst his other brother Rick is Scarlett's manager.

However, Scarlett - who has two-year-old daughter Rose with her previous partner - has insisted Kevin - who has 16-year-old daughter Samantha with his ex-wife Julie - is not the reason her and Romain decided to go their separate ways.

The source added: ''[Kevin] had nothing to do with why she got divorced.''

Meanwhile, the pair have been spending a lot of quality time together as they have recently been spotted enjoying a ''romantic'' dinner at New York restaurant Scalinatella, where they were seen getting close and holding hands.

A separate insider previously said: ''They were touching. They were holding hands, but there was no kissing.''

Meanwhile Scarlett, who has also recently been seen getting close to comic Colin Jost at The East Pole in Manhattan earlier this month, has admitted she doesn't think monogamy is ''natural'' and she believes being faithful to one partner over a prolonged period of time requires a lot of ''work''.

She reflected: ''I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work.''