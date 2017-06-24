Scarlett Johannsson's romance with Kevin Yorn has reportedly developed ''organically'', and the pair have ''always'' had an attraction to one another.
Scarlett Johannsson's romance with Kevin Yorn has developed ''organically''.
The 32-year-old actress - who is currently embroiled in a divorce with her former partner Romain Dauriac after they split two years ago - is currently dating the entertainment lawyer and it is believed the pair have not had to force their affection for one another as there has ''always'' been an attraction between them.
Speaking about the 'Avengers: Infinity Wars' star's love life to PEOPLE, a source said: ''They've known each other for a very, very long time and they've genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship.
''Romantically, things developed organically. There's always been an attraction there.''
The blonde-haired beauty has even met Kevin's family as she collaborated with his brother Pete Yorn on a single titled 'Break Up' in 2009, whilst his other brother Rick is Scarlett's manager.
However, Scarlett - who has two-year-old daughter Rose with her previous partner - has insisted Kevin - who has 16-year-old daughter Samantha with his ex-wife Julie - is not the reason her and Romain decided to go their separate ways.
The source added: ''[Kevin] had nothing to do with why she got divorced.''
Meanwhile, the pair have been spending a lot of quality time together as they have recently been spotted enjoying a ''romantic'' dinner at New York restaurant Scalinatella, where they were seen getting close and holding hands.
A separate insider previously said: ''They were touching. They were holding hands, but there was no kissing.''
Meanwhile Scarlett, who has also recently been seen getting close to comic Colin Jost at The East Pole in Manhattan earlier this month, has admitted she doesn't think monogamy is ''natural'' and she believes being faithful to one partner over a prolonged period of time requires a lot of ''work''.
She reflected: ''I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work.''
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
Coldplay release a beautiful lyric video for their new single 'All I Can Think About Is You', the animated footage was created and directed by...
Bee Gees star Barry Gibb has revealed how seeing a photograph of his younger brother Robin Gibb alerted him to the painful discovery his sibling had...
The singer introduced "the next generation" in Iceland.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...