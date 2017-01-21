Savannah Chrisley is ''truly hurt'' by people accusing her of texting whilst driving when she crashed her car earlier this week.

The 19-year-old actress suffered broken vertebrae after her car collided with a guardrail when she took her eyes off the road for a brief moment on Monday (16.01.17), and has said the negative backlash she has received from people assuming she was using her phone at the time of the incident is ''uncalled for''.

She said: ''It's shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, 'Oh, she was texting or she was dong this or that,' but they have no idea what was going on.

''They somehow want to blame my parents and say, 'She deserves it, she had it coming.'

''It truly hurt me and made me mad because they had no idea what was going on.

''People in the world see what we put on social media and they see the show and think they know everything about us, but they have no idea. People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently.

''So for them to say negative comments, that's so uncalled for.''

And the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star insists her ''scary experience'' had nothing to do with her phone.

She added to PEOPLE: ''It was a scary experience, but I did have my seatbelt on and there was no texting involved.

''I was driving and my floor mat got rolled up to where I couldn't press on the brakes to the full extent. So I had one hand on the wheel and it was foggy out and I tried to yank it out from under.

''As I was doing that, I lost control and [when] I looked up I was going towards the guardrail. I tried to jerk my car over into my lane, but I overcorrected myself too much and ended up hitting the guardrail. I remember hitting it and spinning in the air, it felt like, at that point, forever.

''Now I look back and think, 'What if I were texting? What if I didn't have a seatbelt on?' It could've been way worse. I'm just glad I had a seatbelt on.''