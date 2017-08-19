Savannah Chrisley has split from her boyfriend Luke Kennard.

The 20-year-old actress had been dating the 21-year-old Detroit Pistons basketball player for four months, and has said her decision came after she spent time ''wondering if [she was] the only one'' that Luke was romancing.

In a statement confirming their split, the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star said: ''The last four months I've been dating Luke have been great, but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one. I was brought up to know my worth. I'm 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended, I will forever love the Kennard family.''

This is the second break up Savannah has gone through this year, as in January she split from her ''first true love'' Blaire Hanks after two years of dating.

She confirmed the sad news in a Facebook Live video where she said: ''All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for the show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that's just what I'm trying to do now.

''So to cut to the point...Blaire and I are no longer dating.

''It hurts, it does because for me he was that definition of just my first true love and I'm trying to stay strong y'all.''

But Savannah urged her fans not to ''send negative vibes'' to Blaire as it was no one's fault their relationship ended.

She said: ''I hope that you will please do me a favor and don't send negative vibes to him. He doesn't deserve that. We are young. We had our young love.

''It wasn't my fault. It wasn't his fault. There were faults on both sides.''