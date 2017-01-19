Savannah Chrisley says her terrifying car crash has put things in her life ''into perspective''.

The 19-year-old actress was left ''screaming for help'' on Monday (16.01.17) after the accident, which occurred when she briefly took her eyes off the road, left her with broken vertebrae, and has now dubbed the ordeal as ''very scary''.

Speaking to E! News on Wednesday (18.01.17), the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star said: ''This whole experience has been very scary for me. It's put a lot of things into perspective and it's made me realise things I need more focus on.''

The pageant queen opened up about her collision on Instagram earlier this week, admitting she believes it was a warning from God that served as a wake-up call and made her realise she had begun to ''stray away'' from her faith.

Savannah took to the photo sharing website on Tuesday (17.01.17) to share a quote which read: ''The only way God can show us he's in control is to put us in situations we can't control.''

Alongside the quote, she wrote: ''I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote...the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word...

''We all make mistakes...all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. (sic)''

Meanwhile Savannah also took the time to thank her fans for their support during her recovery process.

She wrote: ''And to all of those who are being supportive...I thank you very much. It means the world.

''The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I'm going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. (sic)''