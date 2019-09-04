Sasha Siem will be the first ever artist to perform at the Fashion Media Awards.

The 35-year-old singer has been named by The Daily Front Row as the first musician they've asked to perform at their annual fashion awards ceremony, which will take place at the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Center in New York City on Thursday (05.09.19).

The performance will also mark Sasha's American debut, and will see her perform a song from her upcoming album, three singles from which have already been released and watched by millions on global digital and social channels.

During the ceremony, Sasha will also be honoured with the very first New Wave award, which she won after The Daily Front Row Editor in Chief and CEO Brandussa Niro described her as ''an up-and-coming artist who demands your attention''.

Sasha gained recognition recently when she recorded a beautiful rendition of Sir Elton John's 'Your Song' in the controversial Love Frequency, which is recorded at 432Hz, as opposed to the usual 440Hz.

The frequency is said to be the key to unlocking the inner workings of the universe and has restorative and healing properties for all who hear it.

This year, the Fashion Media Awards will be attended by the likes of Kate Moss, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, as they have all bagged honours and will receive their gongs during the show.

Fashion Media Awards 2019 honours list:

Magazine of the Year

Edward Enninful for British Vogue

Style Icon

Kate Moss

Fashion Force

Zendaya

Breakthrough Model

Halima Aden

Fashion Entrepreneur

Emily Ratajkowski for Inamorata

Fashion Visionary

Michael Mente of REVOLVE

New Wave

Sasha Siem

Design Debut

Tomo Koizumi

Cover of the Year

Indya Moore and Nina Garcia for ELLE

Photographer of the Year

Zoey Grossman

Beauty Innovator

Frederic Fekkai