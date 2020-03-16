Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Elba, has revealed she is a huge fan of Fenty Beauty, the make-up brand created by Rihanna.
Sabrina Elba loves Rihanna's Fenty Beauty mascara.
The 30-year-old model - who tied the knot with actor and DJ Idris Elba last year - revealed she is a huge fan of Rihanna's make-up brand and is obsessed with her mascara.
She told Elle UK: ''Fenty! Who doesn't love this brand? The new mascara is phenom. I do have lash extensions but I like to put a bit on top - I know they say you shouldn't but a little mascara never hurt anyone.''
Sabrina also revealed she uses Dr. Barbara Sturm's Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum every day after she washes her face.
She said: ''I love starting with this serum. When I break out I tend to get dark spots for a long time so I make sure to use this after every face wash.''
And Sabrina is a huge fan of Surratt's Inner Light Baton in Mousseux.
She said: ''This is a little trick of mine. Surratt makes these Inner Light Batons and I take one and apply it right in my waterline. I feel like it makes my eyes brighter and I look more awake.''
Along with make-up, Sabrina is also passionate about oral hygiene and shared her go-to toothbrush with fans.
Speaking about FOREO's, ISSA 2 Sensitive Electric Sonic Toothbrush Set, she explained: ''I love these FOREO toothbrushes - they look super cute. The other great thing is when you charge them they last for like six months or something.''
