Sarah Michelle Gellar believes the key to her successful marriage is ''work''.

The 42-year-old actress married Freddie Prinze Jr. - the father of her children Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, aged seven - in 2002 and she thinks their union, like all relationships, require effort.

She said: ''I think the truth of any relationship is that, whether you're a couple, whether you're friends, whether you're business partners, is you have to put the work into a relationship.''

However, the 'Cruel Intentions' actress believes we live in a ''very disposable society'' where people are looking for an ''immediate'' response, rather than making an effort with an eye on the future.

She added in an interview with Us Weekly magazine: ''People don't want to have to work. They want immediate reactions, they want immediate responses. It takes work.

''It takes work to have a good friendship. You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren't willing to put that work in.

''So to have a successful relationship, whether it's marriage, whether it's friendship, whether it's business, you have to put the time, if you want to see the results.''

And the former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star believes an element of privacy is essential for a relationship to last.

She added: ''To keep a relationship, you have to have stuff that's private and things that are your own and between the two of you.''

Sarah previously claimed separate bathrooms and credit cards were very useful within a marriage.

She explained: ''I feel like there are certain things that should just be kept on your own and they never need to know. Also, maybe, possibly, a separate shopping credit card; or if you are a guy, maybe a separate gaming card so I don't have to see how much video games cost.''